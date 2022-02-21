FLOWERS, FLOWERS,

& MORE FLOWERS

We love people and we love people with flowers! Come to the country and stroll through the rows and rows of blossoms and blooms. There's not a flower you can't pick or a weed you can't pull! Make a bouquet with a friend or for a friend, relax with your family and take in all the beauty around you...we're glad you're here. There are thousands of

flowers and umpteen varieties to entice

you to create your own unique masterpiece.

The possibilities are endless!