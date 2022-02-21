fresh. local. u-pick.
2025 blueberry and flower picking will start mid July! Stay tuned!
"To lie sometimes on the grass under the trees on a summer's day,
listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky,
is by no means a waste of time." John Lubbock
BLUEBERRY FIELDS
We provide SE Minnesota with fresh, local blueberries. Picking berries is our jam, no pun intended! In all seriousness we are thrilled to say we will be opening our blueberry fields for another season ahead! We have carefully selected 6 varieties that will provide our guest with the longest picking season and the best fruit possible. The varieties we have chosen should bear from early July to the middle of August...
stay tuned for the season opener!
FLOWERS, FLOWERS,
& MORE FLOWERS
We love people and we love people with flowers! Come to the country and stroll through the rows and rows of blossoms and blooms. There's not a flower you can't pick or a weed you can't pull! Make a bouquet with a friend or for a friend, relax with your family and take in all the beauty around you...we're glad you're here. There are thousands of
flowers and umpteen varieties to entice
you to create your own unique masterpiece.
The possibilities are endless!
WORKSHOPS
ON THE FARM
We are ever creating and always planning events that let you step away from your routine, slow down and enjoy the simple things in life. Think spoiled! We can't wait to share these treasured
moments with you...check back often
for a workshop that has
your name written all over it!
SUNFLOWER FIELDS
Is there anything more beautiful than a sunflower field in full bloom?!! We are going to have four glorious acres that will be be full of giant sunnies this year! You'll even be able to wander through
the mowed path to get lost in
the beauty of it all!
WILDFLOWER MEADOW
With our photo sessions becoming so sought after, we've decided to continue planting a field full of bachelor buttons here on the farm! We are set to begin preparing the ground and planting our seeds the middle of May...just as soon as our last frost date passes us by. This breathtaking backdrop will be available for photoshoots early summer and lasting for several weeks. Be sure to book your time slot early because these
precious moments will fill up fassst!