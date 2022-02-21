top of page

2025 blueberry and flower picking will start mid July! Stay tuned! 

"To lie sometimes on the grass under the trees on a summer's day,
listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky,
is by no means a waste of time."  John Lubbock
BLUEBERRY FIELDS

We provide SE Minnesota with fresh, local blueberries.  Picking berries is our jam, no pun intended! In all seriousness we are thrilled to say we will be opening our blueberry fields for another season ahead!  We have carefully selected 6 varieties that will provide our guest with the longest picking season and the best fruit possible.  The varieties we have chosen should bear from early July to the middle of August...

stay tuned for the season opener!

FLOWERS, FLOWERS,
& MORE FLOWERS

We love people and we love people with flowers! Come to the country and stroll through the rows and rows of blossoms and blooms.  There's not a flower you can't pick or a weed you can't pull!  Make a bouquet with a friend or for a friend, relax with your family and take in all the beauty around you...we're glad you're here.  There are thousands of

flowers and umpteen varieties to entice

you to create your own unique masterpiece.

The possibilities are endless!

WORKSHOPS
ON THE FARM

We are ever creating and always planning events that let you step away from your routine, slow down and enjoy the simple things in life.  Think spoiled!  We can't wait to share these treasured

moments with you...check back often

for a workshop that has

your name written all over it!

SUNFLOWER FIELDS

Is there anything more beautiful than a sunflower field in full bloom?!! We are going to have four glorious acres that will be be full of giant sunnies this year!  You'll even be able to wander through

the mowed path to get lost in

the beauty of it all! 

WILDFLOWER MEADOW

With our photo sessions becoming so sought after, we've decided to continue planting a field full of bachelor buttons here on the farm!  We are set to begin preparing the ground and planting our seeds the middle of May...just as soon as our last frost date passes us by.  This breathtaking backdrop will be available for photoshoots early summer and lasting for several weeks. Be sure to book your time slot early because these

precious moments will fill up fassst!

"One berry for my bucket and two for my mouth!"

We will be planting our annuals next month and are so excited to see everyone this year!
Hours will be the same,
Monday - Saturday, sun-up to sun-down!


U-Pick flower fields are self-serve
U-Pick Bouquets are $28 (container included)
Minis are $7
DIY Buckets are $65

Things to remember:

Please park parallel to driveway on the grass
so cars can drive through
Check-in at the self-serve flower shed first for instructions  
Guest average visit is an hour and a half,
not including berry season
No pets please (service dogs are welcome)
We accept Cash, Check, Venmo

***For all professional photography questions 
please visit our Photo Session tab***

Looking forward to a great season ahead!




 

